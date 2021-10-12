Power situation remains grim in Punjab, PSPCL procures 1,500 MW power

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) With the power situation continuing to remain grim in Punjab, the state-owned power utility PSPCL on Monday procured 1,500 MW of electricity at a rate of over Rs 14 per unit.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman and managing director A Venu Prasad said the critical coal stock position in the state is still prevailing as only 12 rakes of coal were received on Sunday as against daily requirement of 22 rakes.

He said presently, all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply.

The plants are still operating at 50 per cent capacity, he said.

He said about 1,500 MW of power has been procured at a rate of Rs 14.46 per unit from power exchange.

He further said that the power supply to agriculture sector improved considerably on October 10 wherein supply of about six hours was given.

In a statement, Venuprasad also added that the quantum of power cuts on other categories of consumers also remained significantly less.

The power availability is likely to improve within next one or two days as additional quantum of about 400 MW is expected to be received from state sector and other outside long term sources.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers blocked the national highway in Jalandhar district in protest against insufficient supply of electricity to the farm sector.

Protesting farmers said they have been demanding adequate power supply for paddy and vegetable crops, but the state-owned power utility failed to ensure the same.

The farmers lifted the blockade after the officials assured to redress their grievances at the earliest.

The blockade caused inconvenience to commuters who were going to Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Jammu.

The power supply situation continued to remain grim in the state as the state-owned utility PSPCL has been imposing up to three-hour daily power cuts across all categories of consumers in the state to bridge the gap between demand and supply of electricity.

Severe coal shortage has forced the PSPCL to cut down power generation and impose load shedding in the state.

