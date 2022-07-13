Powerful Nations Lacking Soft Power Failed, India's Strength Is Growing: EAM Jaishankar

On July 13, speaking at a book launch at the Indira Gandhi National Centre, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, while stating the importance of soft power in the world, has claimed that India's soft power in the world is growing.

While addressing the crowd at the launch of the book 'Connecting Through Culture' which talks about the topic of soft power, Jaishankar said, "Soft power in general is something intangible, which confers legitimacy, gets your attention, clearly shapes preference, in that sense a factor in the likeability of a person, institution, nation, society."

Explaining how soft power works in the world, the EAM added, "In soft power, there is comfort on one end of spectrum , somewhere in the middle that comfort becomes influence and at the other end of the spectrum there is domination. What countries do with soft power depends on the power of the country. It could be a smooth osmosis process or you could have an aggressive push. Soft power is about creating narratives, making images and setting standards."

"As Foreign Minister, I regard it today as absolutely central to rebalancing the world. We have seen in history that powerful countries that failed in soft power met political reversals. Connecting through culture is central to rebalancing and works to India’s advantage," claimed the EAM.

Further touching upon India's ever-growing soft power in the world, Jaishankar said, "India has a larger presence in the world, we are more relevant to the world now, there is a growing comfort attached with India's name. We are re-establishing ourselves as a civilised state and countering the legacy that we have inherited."

"India today when it comes to soft power is a polity which expresses its belief, which practices its values, which is very proud of its way of life and we believe that we enrich the world more by example than by aggressive advocacy," Dr Jaishankar concluded.

(With ANI inputs)