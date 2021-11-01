Witness Prabhakar Sail Claims NCB Didn't Summon Him For His Claims Against Sameer Wankhede

As NCB continues to probe corruption allegations against its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, independent witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday claimed that he has not been summoned by NCB. In a letter to the NCB, Sail's advocates clarified that he had not been summoned by the NCB enquiry committee in connection to his complaint against Wankhede. Sail also added that the NCB has also not visited his house to officially question him.

Prabhakar Sail refutes being summoned by NCB



Prabhakar Sail's accusations

Prabhakar Sail- who is NCB independent witness KP Gosavi's bodyguard - alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan. Sail is also on of the 27 independent witnesses who were part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2 which resulted in Aryan Khan's arrest.

Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. NCB has not relieved Wankhede from the case as the claimed have not been proven yet. Aryan Khan's counsel have also distanced itself from all allegation against the duo. Bombay High Court has instructed state govt to give 72 hour-notice to Wankhede prior arrest, after he sought a CBI probe into the corruption allegations against him.

Meanwhile, KP Gosavi - NCB independent witness - gained infamy after he had taken a 'selfie' with Aryan Khan after his arrest and escorted Aryan to NCB office. He was allegedly spotted arranging a phone call between Aryan and someone at NCB office on October 2. NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP in the Mumbai cruise drug bust - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links. Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in a 2018 cheating case on Thursday and has been sent to police custody till 5. He has also been booked for two other cases by Pune police for threatening victims and fraud.