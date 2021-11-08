Prabhakar Sail Speaks To NCB In Wankhede Probe, Alleges Officers Conspired To Extort Money

In another twist to the witness controversy case, NCB witness Prabhakar Sail on Monday claimed that there was a 'trap' launched in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust and alleged Zonal director Sameer Wankhede's involvement in the 'extortion' conspiracy. In a statement to the NCB's vigilance team, Sail alleged that 'many others' apart from Wankhede were involved in the extortion and said that a 'conspiracy' had been unleashed to extort money.

As per sources, all officers from Delhi NCB's vigilance team have met Prabhakar Sail at the CRPF guest house in Bandra where the questioning is still underway. He has given names of all the people who were allegedly extorted and the names of those who allegedly did the extortion. While the NCB's vigilance team is currently taking his statement, NCB's SIT i.e. NCB's operational team has also expressed its desire to question Sail. The witness' lawyers have asked them to first serve a notice after which he can be available for giving a statement. The legal team has also appealed to the government to immediately file an FIR in the matter.

What Prabhakar Sail has alleged

It is clear conspiracy and all trap was done to extort money

Officers from NCB are involved

NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede involved

Deal was of Rs 25 crores, finalised for Rs 18 crores

Wankhede is not alone, there are many others

There may be more people involved from the NCB

Prabhakar Sail's accusations

Prabhakar Sail- who is NCB independent witness KP Gosavi's bodyguard - alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording the audio of Aryan Khan. Sail has also alleged that NCB officials made him sign several blank sheets of papers at the central agency's office. He is also one of the 27 independent witnesses who were part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2 which resulted in Aryan Khan's arrest. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims.