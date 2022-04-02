Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday ordered an investigation into the death of Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Case in which Aryan Khan was arrested. Raising suspicion over the demise of the 37-year-old man due to an alleged heart-attack, Patil asked the Maharashtra DGP to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"Many people have raised suspicion on Prabhakar Sail's death. How could such a young and healthy person, die suddenly? I have ordered the DGP to conduct an inquiry into the matter," the Home Minister told reporters.

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Cordelia cruise drugs case of 2021, suffered a heart attack and died in his rented apartment in Chembur on Friday afternoon. His advocate, Tushar Khandare confirmed the death while stating that Sail was at home and the family did not suspect foul play behind his death.

Sail is survived by his mother, wife, and two children. His family had decided to wait for his brothers to arrive from the village before the cremation would take place.

NCB witness who levelled extortion allegations dies

Prabhakar Sail was one of the panch witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the sensational Mumbai cruise drug case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested in October last year. He came to the limelight after leveling extortion allegations in the case.

Sail was the personal security guard of another witness, KP Gosawi. He claimed to have overheard a conversation about an alleged pay-off involving NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and Gosawi.

Gosawi was later arrested by Pune Police in a case pending before them, after which Sail filed an affidavit. One of the documents of an NCB Special Investigation Team (SIT) stated that Sail had turned hostile in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

In October last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. Mid-sea, the NCB team, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and Rs 1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended by the NCB.