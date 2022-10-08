'Prachand' Among 80 Aircraft To Participate At 90th IAF Day; All You Need To Know

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) marks its 90th IAF day today, (October 8), preparations are underway to celebrate the occasion in Punjab's Chandigarh. Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be participating in the Air Force day fly past on Saturday at the Sukhna lake complex.

The celebration programme has been divided into two parts- the morning parade and the air show. The program is scheduled to begin at around 9:00 am on Saturday with a 2-hour morning parade followed by fly past. In the afternoon, the IAF will put out a dazzling show with a range of aircraft during its air show as a part of its 90th-anniversary celebrations. Aircrafts including - Rafale, Tejas, Su-30, Mi-17, Mirage and others will participate in the air show along with the aerobatic display teams like the Suryakirans and the Sarang. The newly-inducted Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand is also made public at the celebration venue.

#BREAKING | Preparations underway ahead of the celebrations of 90th IAF Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/neududkkbx — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the celebration to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force in Chandigarh on Saturday.

I would be in Chandigarh today to attend the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2022

Indian Air Force Day

Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force will mark its 90th anniversary this year. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. People across the country observe this day to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force and increase their familiarity with the same as a part of national security.

Abiding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to take major events and festivities out of the National capital region to different parts of the country, the Indian Air Force has decided to celebrate this year’s annual Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh instead of the Hindan Air Base in Delhi NCR, where it was being held for past many years.