Practising Yoga And Pranayama Lead To A Stress-free Life: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said the practice of yoga and pranayama enables us to lead a stress-free life and attain a healthy body and a healthy mind.

Presiding over the program organised by the Department of AYUSH and the yoga department of Himachal Pradesh University at Raj Bhawan here, Shukla highlighted the transformative power of yoga and pranayama in promoting physical health and mental tranquillity.

He emphasised the significance of incorporating these practices into our daily routines as they provide the gateway to good health and inner peace.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who took part in an International Day of Yoga event in Hamirpur, said the day is being celebrated all over the world due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by a resolution. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the senior-most member of the Himachal Cabinet, joined over 500 people to perform yoga in Solan.

Shandil (82) said yoga is the need of the hour, adding that it helps in creating a balance between the mind and the body and helps to overcome stress.