Pradeep Sharma's Answers Unsatisfactory; Encounter Cop Back At NIA After Vaze Names Him

Shortly after sources from National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed to Republic Media Network that Sachin Vaze had named Pradeep Sharma in his confession to the investigation agency, the former encounter cop had been summoned by the NIA once again on Thursday and is at the agency's office at the time of publishing. It is important to mention here that Pradeep Sharma was questioned by the NIA for almost 7 and a half hours on Wednesday, and sources have told Republic that the agency is not happy with Pradeep Sharma's answers.

Sachin Vaze names Pradeep Sharma in his confession to NIA

This latest update comes when Sachin Vaze confessed to the NIA that Pradeep Sharma had met him on March 3 & 4 and was even present at the time when he had called Mansukh Hiren, before the latter was allegedly killed. Sources further informed Republic TV that Vaze has also alleged that it was the former encounter cop who had helped him in acquiring the gelatin sticks which were found in the green-coloured Scorpio that was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla on February 25.

Furthermore, Sachin Vaze has claimed that Pradeep Sharma was using SIM-cards acquired from Gujarat, and the suspended API has also named another man in the construction business.

Who is Pradeep Sharma?

Former police officer Pradeep Sharma was a part of Mumbai Police's encounter squad which Sachin Vaze and other officers were also a part of. The former encounter cop quit the Mumbai Police in 2019 after having served for over 30 years following which he joined the Shiv Sena and contested & lost in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Nalasopara constituency. Pradeep Sharma, who was previously suspended from service owing to corruption allegations, was reinstated back into service in 2017 after he was cleared of all charges.

Pradeep Sharma questioned by NIA on Wednesday, called in again

On Wednesday, as Pradeep Sharma first came to the NIA's office for questioning, Republic had accessed details of alleged meetings between Pradeep Sharma at the CIU office. One such meeting took place on March 2 for about one hour, following which the pair also met another senior Mumbai Police official. Other people, including a bar owner who claimed he was at the CIU office to deliver 'hafta' (extortion funds), claims he saw Mansukh Hiren being called into Sachin Vaze's office multiple times. The same person also alleged an effort was ongoing to convince Mansukh Hiren to take responsibility for the Antilia bomb scare, which Hiren was disinclined to do.

On March 4, Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze allegedly met once again, sources have revealed. The NIA suspects that they met in western suburbs (Andheri – Marol – Chakala). There were other police officials who were also present during the meeting. The NIA had taken Sachin Vaze to these areas for recreation on April 3. Republic TV has also pieced together the breadcrumb trail that Sachin Vaze seemingly tried to place in order to fool any subsequent probe and create an alibi for himself.

