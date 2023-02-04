Pradhan, Annamalai Appointed As BJP's In-charge, Co In-charge Of Karnataka Polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in-charge for the assembly elections in the state of Karnataka this year. Apart from him, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been appointed as the co in-charge by BJP's national president JP Nadda.



The state of Karnataka is all set to hold assembly elections midway this year and all political parties are gearing up with their strategies. BJP, known for its political strategies during polls, has started brainstorming to assure that the party gets victory in the state.

BJP brainstorms ahead of Karnataka polls

Karnataka has always remained a politically-significant region for the BJP since this is a major South Indian state, where the party holds strong ground and gets massive support from voters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier went twice to Karnataka and held a couple of meetings with the state functionaries and formulated strategies for the upcoming elections. According to sources, a goal has been set for the Karnataka polls by the BJP and strategies have been framed to achieve it.

Appointing Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and K Annamalai is part of the party's strategy to win the state again.



It is being said that bringing these two leaders can be instrumental for the BJP to achieve its goal during the polls, as this will boost the enthusiasm of the functionaries and supporters. The goal was also set during the Gujarat elections, where the party witnessed a glorious victory.

On the other hand, BJP leader DR Thapa has been appointed as the BJP State President of Sikkim. Apart from him, BJP MLA NK Subba has been appointed as the Sikkim BJP Legislative Party Leader, and MLA DT Lepcha as a special invitee of the National Executive Committee. This appointment has been again made by BJP National President, JP Nadda.