Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Yojana Becomes Ray Of Hope For COVID-affected Families Amid Pandemic

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus across the country, life insurance has started playing a major role in people's lives, especially after untimely deaths due to COVID-19. Health expenses and financial security is of utmost importance during such medical crises and people have come to realize it. Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY) is a major help for those who have lost their loved ones to COVID and makes them eligible for Rs 2 lakh insurance amount.

PMJJBY is administered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and other insurance companies and is renewable on a yearly basis. It has a one-year insurance term policy from June 1 to May 31 and covers life insurance cover for death due to any reason, including COVID, murders, and suicides. People between the ages of 18 and 50 can apply for the life insurance policy

Who is eligible for PMJJBY?

People between the ages of 18 and 50 with a Savings bank account

People with multiple accounts across various banks can also take part, but they can only enrol for the policy once with any one of their Savings accounts.

The maturity age of the PMJJBY is 55 years, which means that the insurance policy will be terminated once the person will turn 55 years old.

Aadhar Card is mandatory to apply for this policy.

How can the nominee claim insurance under PMJJBY?