Pradhan urges Patnaik to expedite implementation of PM SVAMITVA scheme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure the expeditious implementation of the PM SVAMITVA scheme in the state for providing property rights to the residents of rural areas.

In a letter sent to Patnaik on Friday, the Union education minister who hails from Odisha, said that the PM SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme aims to provide property rights to people even in remote villages.

"As you are aware, the survey of rural land and its record of rights in India are age-old. There also remain many inhabited villages in India including the state of Odisha, where survey of land has not been done yet. As a result, many owners of property in rural areas of the state do not have requisite legal documentation for their property.

"Even after decades of Independence, the true potential of villages, homes and landed property in rural areas has remained shackled and often led to uncertainty and mistrust between neighbours in the absence of proper documentation," Pradhan stated.

PM SVAMITVA, launched on April 24, 2020, is a reformative step towards the establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing record of rights to village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards (property card or title deeds) to property owners.

The scheme will cover around 6.62 lakh villages across the country between 2021 and 2025.

The pilot phase of the scheme was implemented in 2020-2021 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and some villages of Punjab and Rajasthan.

"I understand that the Government of Odisha has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Survey of India in February, 2021 and implementation on a pilot basis is in progress in Rayagada…the activities need to be ramped up and the state needs to permit the Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) expeditiously in order to facilitate the survey," he added. PTI AAM ACD ACD

