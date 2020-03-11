Here's How Pragya Thakur Reacted To Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit From Congress

As Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress on Tuesday morning and is expected to join the BJP, controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur said that 'achche din aa gaye' (good days have come). Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP Chief Amit Shah on March 10. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

When asked about the likelihood of Scindia joining BJP, Thakur said, "Everything will be decided in the meeting. Achche din aa gaye."

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh who had been defeated in the Bhopal Lok Sabha election by Thakur, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since it formed a government in the state in 2018. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Congress, in its statement however, said that Scindia had been expelled.

Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

BJP 'welcomes' Scindia

BJP's Narottam Mishra on Tuesday morning said that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'welcome to join' the saffron party if he wishes to. "Scindia Ji is definitely welcome to join BJP if he wishes to. Our party inducts even grass-root level workers, then Scindia Ji is a tall leader," said Mishra.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress currently has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107, with the current number of rebel MLAs posing a serious threat to the Kamal Nath government.

