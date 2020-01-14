The Debate
Pragya Thakur Receives Suspicious Letter; Alleges 'big Conspiracy By Enemies Of Nation'

General News

BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur received a suspicious letter along with powder-like substance in it at her residence. A case has been registered for the same

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur received a suspicious letter along with a powder-like substance in it at her residence. As soon as the letter arrived, the BJP MP informed the police about this. The forensic team reached the house of the MP immediately and an investigation is underway.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said the letters are written in Urdu and further stated that she had received similar letters earlier and they had informed the police but no action has been taken so far. She further alleged this to be a big conspiracy by the enemies of the nation.

READ: Pragya Thakur election case: Petitioner gets 1 months time to submit written objection

READ: ''Pragya Singh Thakur spews venom, not a true Sadhvi'': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel 

Pragya Thakur election case: Petitioner gets 1 month's time to submit written objection

The petitioner who had challenged the appointment of Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur to the Lok Sabha has been given a month's time by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday to file a written objection to MP Pragya Thakur's delay in filing a reply to his challenge. Bhopal-based journalist Rakesh Dixit had filed a petition against Thakur's appointment to the Lok Sabha.

In his petition, he had alleged that the controversial leader had delivered speeches on religious lines, thus violating election norms. As per the petition, Thakur violated provisions of section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

While hearing the election petition, Justice Vishal Dhagat granted a month's time to the petitioner to file the written objection, Srivastava said. While the time limit to reply to the election petition notice was 90 days, Thakur had filed it beyond this period in December, said Dixit's counsel Arvind Srivastava.

READ: Congress' Husain Dalwai calls UP CM Adityanath 'anti-hindu', Pragya Thakur 'terrorist'

READ: Pragya Thakur alleges slogans by NSUI members were 'anti-national'

(With Inputs from ANI)

(image credits: PTI)

Published:
COMMENT
