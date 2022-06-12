Prahlad Patel Meets Kashmiri Pandits In J&K; Asserts 'terrorism Is In Its Last Phase'

Amid ongoing protests by the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir in view of escalated terrorist attacks on civilians, especially on Kashmiri Hindus, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday met a group of Kashmiri Pandits and heard their ordeals.

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits who went to meet the Union Minister this morning raised their demands as well as their grievances. While the community seeks a permanent solution to such attacks, they have demanded settlement in a single place which is safe for the people. In addition to that, the community has also demanded justice for all those who were killed in the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and urged that those responsible be punished accordingly. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Minister.

Prahlad Patel after meeting the delegation also spoke to the media and asserted that the BJP-led Central government is taking all the necessary measures for the safety and security of the people in the valley.

'Terrorism is breathing its last in the valley': Union Minister Prahlad Patel

While speaking to the media, the Union Minister addressed the recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and saluted the courage and struggle of the people.

"I salute the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who live in Jammu. In such a challenging situation, they have held their trust in the Modi government. It is the strength of the government," he said and asserted that "things are changing and terrorism is in its last stage". The Union Minister also said that the people don't need to worry about targeted killings as forces are there to respond.

Furthermore, Patel said that the government has established a democratic setup by completing the delimitation and giving reservations to the deserving ones. "Kashmiri Pandits who have been displaced in the country and outside, will be taken back to Kashmir valley with dignity. Every issue will be solved timely by UT and Central government," he added.

Notably, the statements from the Union Minister come at a time when people across the valley have been blaming the government for not providing them the security and safety that they were promised in J&K thus leading to the death of a person every other day. Patel is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir with a slew of plans on his schedule during the visit.

(Image: Republic)