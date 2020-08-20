World Photography Day: Week-long 'Heritage Photo Contest' Announced By Culture Minister

On World Photography Day 2020, Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Culture and Tourism Minister, announced the 'Heritage Photo Contest'. This week-long event is aimed at promoting India's culture and create greater awareness among people about the country’s heritage. This is the second such digital event being conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism after the Independence day event, 'Swadheenta Ke Rang'.

'Heritage Photo Contest' commenced on World Photography Day on August 19 and will end on August 25. This contest aims to sensitise people and spread awareness about their heritage as well as the country's rich cultural history on the occasion of World Photography Day. This online event is being conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

After 'Swadheenta Ke Rang', the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel announced the week-long 'Heritage Photo Contest' on the occasion of World Photography Day. While India has a large number of protected heritage sites, there are numerous sites that still remain unknown and unprotected. This 'Heritage Photo Contest' will allow people to share and highlight these unprotected heritage sites wherever they may be located.

Patel took to Twitter to announce this 'Heritage Photo Contest'. He urged everyone, especially photographers (professional or amateur) to be proactive and click images of our country's rich cultural heritage. He asked people to share their photos for the 'Heritage Photo Contest' with the #YeMeraIndia and tag the Twitter accounts of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism. He also said that the best clicks will be featured on the social media platform of the ministries and the credits will be given to the person who clicked the picture. In fact, Prahlad Patel also retweeted photos clicked and posted by the people. His tweet read, "I urge all photographers on #WorldPhotographyDay to take pictures of our ancient heritage and tag ministries of Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture so that they can share it on social media platforms with your names."

The entries for the 'Heritage Photo Contest' can also be sent via email. This makes it easier for the people who are inactive on social media to participate in the World Photography Day event. You can send your 'Heritage Photo Contest' pictures on the email id sanskrit.goi@gmail.com.

Earlier the Ministry of Culture conducted a similar event wherein they shared the videos of eminent artists on their social media platform. The event was called 'Swadheenta Ke Rang' which literally translates into colours of freedom. Under this initiative, the Ministry of Culture shared videos of the sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, B-town playback singer Nitin Mukesh and even the popular dancer Sonal Mansingh among others. 'Swadheenta Ke Rang' was held on Independence day to uphold the spirit of nationalism and pay tribute to the nation and the freedom fighters.

(With inputs from ANI)