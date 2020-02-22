VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Questions Sena-Congress' Opposing Stand On NPR

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's affirmation on CAA and NPR in Maharashtra on Friday, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar has questioned the opposing stand of Shiv Sena and Congress despite being coalition partners in Maharashtra. Ambedkar has asked the coalition parties to 'come clean' on their stand.

READ | Congress Questions Uddhav Thackeray After His Flipped Stance On CAA-NPR Post-Sonia Meet

"Shiv Sena's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after his Ram Temple meet has announced that NPR will be implemented in Maharashtra. Both Shiv Sena and Congress are partners in the Government of Maharashtra, he tweeted.

"They should put forward their respective views in front of people. Is the Congress party in with Shiv Sena or opposing them? If in opposition, then how? They should answer," he added in another tweet.

शिवसेना के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे राम मंदिर (अयोध्या) मुलाकात के बाद उन्होने ऐलान किया है की, NPR महाराष्ट्र मै लागू होंगा। शिवसेना और काँग्रेस दोनो महाराष्ट्र सरकार मैं सहयोगी है। — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) February 22, 2020

READ | Congress' Sanjay Nirupam Alleges CM Thackeray 'running BJP's Agenda' On CAA-NRC-NPR

Prakash Ambedkar's conundrum

Prakash Ambedkar has raised a valid question because yesterday CM Uddhav Thackeray after his meeting with PM Modi and then with Congress President Sonia Gandhi made it clear that CAA is harmless to Indian citizens as it deals only with persecuted minority refugees from neighbouring countries hence no issue in implementing it. Also, NPR is a process on the similar lines of Census so no harm in implementing it as well. The CM added that PM has assured of no plan on NRC yet. CM Thackeray's press conference and his tweets reiterated that Maharashtra will go ahead with CAA and NPR.

READ | Trump To Discuss CAA, NRC Issues With PM Modi During India Visit, Says Senior US Official

Congress, Shiv Sena's alliance partner has always taken an anti-CAA, anti-NRC and anti-NPR stand time and again while various Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Mani Shankar Aiyar have slammed the law passed by the central government and also extended their support to protests against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Ambedkar's question is with regards to the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have come to India before 31 December 2014.

READ | Goa: Amid Massive Anti-CAA Rally Call, BJP Chief Says 'wrong To Hold It On Maha Shivratri'