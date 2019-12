Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, while speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, has said that the bill targets Muslims. Invoking Article 14 of the Constitution, the grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar said that none can discriminate between anyone. Not on the basis of religion, language, sex, not with the region. Ambedkar alleged that the bill has been introduced to divert attention from unemployment and economic crisis.