'Cabinet Has Approved Funds For Census Of India 2021 & Updation Of NPR': Prakash Javadekar

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR), Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Tuesday. This register, which is linked to the census and is a list of “usual residents” in the country, is largely seen as the first step before a nationwide National Register of Citizens is implemented.

Cabinet approves NPR

Addressing the media, Javadekar said, "Cabinet has approved the conducting of the census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register. It is self-declaration, no document, bio-metric etc required for it. Cabinet has approved the expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updating of National Population Register (NPR)."

Clarifying the difference between NRC and NPR he said, "NPR has no relation with NRC. We are just continuing the good task of UPA which is NPR. We have never said and meant that NPR will be used by NRC. These are rumours."

Earlier today, the NPR was discussed thoroughly at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the meeting, the Prime Minister also asked the ministers to reach out to masses to highlight the plight of refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution. NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020.

Union Cabinet also approved Atal Bhujal Yojana (ATAL JAL) with a total outlay of Rs 6000 crore to be implemented over a period of 5 years in identified areas in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Along with funds of Rs 627.40 crore for 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 in Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Additional Rs 1854.67 crore during 2019-20 for sanctioning of news projects.

What is National population register?

The NPR documents all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The NPR will contain demographic and biometric details and will be prepared by September 2020. The NPR was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015. Meanwhile, the census department is currently gearing for the next census count (which is undertaken once in a decade) in 2021.

