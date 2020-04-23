Prakash Javadekar Felicitates Frontline COVID Warriors, Thanks Them For Their Contribution

Lauding the frontline warriors of COVID-19 who risk their lives daily amid the pandemic, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday felicitated the essential services workers, thanking them for their contribution. "We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank, and government employees for their hard work during COVID-19," said Prakash Javadekar.

"I am very happy after receiving a letter of appreciation. Nurses are playing a vital role in COVID-19 time. I thank Javadekar Ji for appreciating us. This will motivate us to do better and work hard," said Kamlesh Chanderia, the Chief Nursing Officer of AIIMS who was felicitated.

Ordinance for protection of healthcare workers

Prakash Javadekar also strongly condemned attacks against medical staff talking about the ordinance that the government has brought in for their safety.

Yesterday, Prakash Javadekar had announced that the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance to protect the health workers. Basically, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been amended to make an attack on health workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

The investigation in such cases has to be completed within 30 days and the verdict will have to be delivered within one year. Assault on health workers will attract a penalty of Rs.50,000 to 2 lakh and a jail term of 3 months to 5 years. If it is a serious injury, an enhanced penalty in the form of Rs.1 to 5 lakh and a jail term ranging from 6 months to 7 years will apply. Moreover, twice the cost of the damaged property of healthcare workers will be recovered from the guilty.

(With Agency Inputs)

