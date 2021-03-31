Prakash Javadekar Flags Off DEMU Train Services Connecting Phaltan To Pune; Hails Railway

On Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off the DEMU train from Phaltan in Satara district to Pune via Lonand through a video conference. The regular service of this DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train will commence from March 31. While speaking at the inaugural ceremony Javadekar said, "I am very happy to see that Phaltan is directly connected to Pune now." Members of Parliament Chhatrapati Udyanraje Bhosale, Ranjeet Singh Naik Nimbalkar, Girish Bapat and other dignitaries from the state government were also present on the occasion.

Javadekar hails Railway Ministry

The Union Minister further appreciated the Ministry of Railways under Piyush Goyal, in successfully bringing landmark changes to the Indian Railways over the years.

"The efforts of Rail Ministry in ensuring cleanliness are such that it has set an ideal example for Swachh Bharat Mission. Paying utmost care towards cleanliness, it is a remarkable step that all mainline trains now have bio-toilets installed. Special attention is paid to maintaining cleanliness even in railway stations as well as the railway tracks as a result of which the condition of the services and trains have improved far better," Javadekar said, reported ANI. READ | Railways issues guidelines on women safety; short term and long term action plans prepared

He further stated that the ministry has also shut down unmanned railway gates and scientific solutions being introduced that has significantly brought down the number of accidents. The Minister also remarked that the railway electrification work has been taken up as the top priority and gauge conversion and new railway line projects are providing better connectivity benefitting people, trade and commerce.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of the Central Railways talked about the various benefits of the new DEMU services.

"Residents of Phaltan, who are working in various private and government sectors, pursuing education in Pune will get direct passenger train connectivity from Phaltan to Pune and back. The service will greatly benefit sugarcane farmers, traders and factories near Phaltan" Mittal said, reported ANI.

Demu train services

Phaltan, 110 km south-east of Pune is known for agriculture produce and agro-based industries. Sugar cane, pomegranate, capsicum, okra etc are produced here. Owing to the above products and companies, there is much movement of traders and aggregators from Phaltan to Pune and other cities. This new route and train services will be beneficial for thousands of daily commuters- which includes farmers, office going people, students and others.

(With ANI Inputs)

