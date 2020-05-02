Javadekar Says 'social Distancing Is The New Normal', Lauds Lockdown Extension

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday lauded the government's decision to extend the national lockdown for two weeks amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to him, until a vaccine is found, citizens have to learn to live with it as a precaution. The Union Minister further added that wearing masks, washing hands frequently, keeping a distance of two yards is the 'New Normal'.

"I agree that the terrible situation has passed, but it is too early to say anything. I believe India will win and Coronavirus will lose," the Union Minister said.

Speaking about the economic condition of the country, Javadekar said, "India's economy is strong. There is a lot of internal demand in India. There are 130 crore people in the market. All industries will start as soon as the lockdown ends."

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones), and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases. While 1,218 deaths have been reported overall, around 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

