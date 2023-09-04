Prakash Raj Draws Ire On Social Media For Mocking Adheenam Seers Amid 'Sanatan Dharma' Row

Actor Prakash Raj is facing a backlash on X (formerly known as Twitter) after he mocked the Adheenam seers who had placed the sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building. His comments come against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's insult of Sanatan Dharma.

"Back to the Future ..a #Tanathani parliament.. dear CITIZENS are you okay with this… #justasking," Prakash Raj said on X while sharing pictures of Seers standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Parliament building.

Back to the Future ..a #Tanathani parliament.. dear CITIZENS are you okay with this… #justasking pic.twitter.com/N57FU1Q5gi — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 4, 2023

Actor Manoj Joshi was quick to react to the post and called it a direct attack on India's civilisation. "The direct attack on India's civilization and culture shows your mentality of breaking the country's integrity and 'unity in diversity'," he said.

The direct attack on India's civilization and culture shows your mentality of breaking the country's integrity and 'unity in diversity'. https://t.co/chtVwcqO9X — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) September 4, 2023

"Yes, we are okay with this and would love to see this. Not #JustSaying, this is actually what we want," a user commented on X.

Another asked, "Why are you so disgruntled Prakash Raj? People have elected them. Why does it bother you?"

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has drawn widespread criticism for his allegation that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice, and it should be eradicated.

This is not the first time that Prakash Raj has faced social media's ire. He was slammed for insulting India's momentous Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.