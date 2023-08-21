Prakash Raj Faces Huge Backlash For Insulting Chandrayaan-3 Mission On Social Media

As India's ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 reaches a pivotal juncture in its progress and is soon about to make the historic soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23, actor Prakash Raj has stirred controversy by insulting the mission on social media. Taking to his social media platform, the actor shared a post that mocked India's momentous lunar mission. The post featured a cartoon illustration depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, subtly ridiculing the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In his post, Prakash Raj wrote, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” He has shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

Outrage was swift in response to Prakash Raj's disrespectful comment towards Chandrayaan-3. Many users criticised him for blending political trolling with a matter of national significance. A user emphasised the distinction between disagreeing with an individual and harbouring negativity towards one's own country. "Prakash ji, this Chandryan mission is from ISRO, not BJP. If it gets succeed, it’s for India not for any party. Why do you want this mission to fail? BJP is just a ruling party. It will go one day. But, ISRO will remain for years and will make us proud. In search of truth, you’re forgetting basic nationalism. India’s failure shouldn’t be a victory. Keep ISRO aside from this political hate," a user on X posted.

"How much lower will you stoop? I understand that you dislike Modi Ji, but why hate the country? Chandrayaan-3 mission is the hard work of ISRO's scientists. Are you not ashamed to make fun of it?" another user tweeted.

Another individual tweeted, "Chandrayaan3 mission is for India. Being an Indian you should be proud of the technological progress of India. Progress over Politics!"

"Didn’t expect to fail at this level. This is a matter of national pride. But some people can’t go beyond politics. Poor soul," an individual said on X. "This man has got a problem with everything thing. I feel very pity for you," another user remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Prakash Raj is known for his frequent criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.