Pralhad Joshi Asks CIL To Ensure 18 Days Stock By Nov End Amid Coal Shortage Reports

Amid speculations of India to be hit by power crisis amid the reported shortage of coal in various thermal power plants, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries to make efforts in ensuring at least 18 days of coal stock with thermal power plants by the end of the month. Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

While addressing the 47th foundation day event of Coal India Ltd virtually, the Union Minister called upon CIL to attain 1 billion ton production by the end of 2024. He directed the CMDs of coal PSUs to formulate revised targets and detailed strategies to attain this goal.

Joshi also stated that the international coal prices have increased by over three times recently, leading to a 38 per cent decrease in coal imports to India, whereas, electricity demand has gone up by over 24 per cent indicative of robust economic growth. The Union Minister also praised the manpower of CIL and recalled his recent visits to coal mines in different parts of the country. He said that even during lockdown days due to COVID-19, coal warriors worked round-the-clock to ensure the energy security of the nation.

22 lakh tons coal dispatched to thermal power plants amid shortage: Coal Min Joshi

Pralhad Joshi on Saturday informed that around 22 lakh tons of coal have been dispatched to various thermal power plants across the country. The Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Joshi informed about the continuous supply of coal to various power-generating thermal power plants, that had reported a shortage of coal earlier last month. Minister Pralhad Joshi lauded various coal-generating companies who have attained the target of 22 lakh tons in a short while. Furthermore, he informed that out of the 22 lakh tons, 18 lakh tons has been supplied by the national firm Coal India Ltd (CIL).

Taking to his official Twitter account, he wrote, "Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tons on Thursday. Out of this, Coal India HQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tons. I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat and urge them to keep increasing production and offtake.”

(With inputs from PTI)