Pralhad Joshi Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Calls It A 'manifestation Of Intimidation'

Condemning the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami by Congress goons on Wednesday night, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called the incident 'an attack on the freedom of speech.' The Union Minister added that this attack was a 'manifestation of intimidation' arising out of an 'intolerant mindset', and therefore it was important for the Maharashtra government to do a guided investigation into the matter.

I strongly condemn the attack on Mr Arnab Goswami. It is an attack on Freedom of Speech & an act of manifestation of intimidation, arising out of intolerant mindset. State Govt must not be doing a guided investigation and not to misguide. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 23, 2020

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

And here are visuals of their Toyota Corolla car following the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by the Congress to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

