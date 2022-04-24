Pralhad Joshi Dismisses Claims Of Coal Shortage; Says 2.0 MT Coal Being Delivered Everyday

Amid reports of growing coal shortage and power crisis in the country, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has said that coal companies are dispatching 2.0 million tonnes of coal on a daily basis to power firms and an additional 16.7 million tonnes of coal have been offered to power generation companies.

Tweeting about the same, Joshi, while providing details on the coal supply efforts to power plants, said that almost 2.0 million tonnes of coal are being dispatched by companies every day to the power sector through various modes including railways, roadways, and RCR-modes. An additional 16.7 MT coal has been offered to power generation companies with the option to lift this quantity from RCR-mode to sufficiently stock up, he added.

The coal minister's tweet came just a day after he had asserted that there is sufficient coal availability in the country and further it will last for a month and the stocks are also being replenished on a daily basis with record production. Providing further details on it, he said that at present 72.50 MT of coal is available at different sources of Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), and coal washeries among others.

Notably, as per the government's provisional data, the total coal production during the 2021-22 financial year was 777.23 MT compared to 716 MT in the previous financial year. The coal ministry further added that it has recorded a growth of 8.55%.

Reports of coal shortages in India

Over the past few days, heat waves across the country had led to an increase in power demand further raising concerns of a coal shortage in several states. The fears have also triggered planned blackouts in multiple states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat, among others.

While several states have raised allegations against the BJP-led Centre over insufficient supply of coal, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut had said that the blackouts and load shedding in the state were a result of increased electricity demand and further also blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve had asserted that is enough coal for supply to power plants adding that the Maharashtra government is unnecessarily blaming the Central government instead of providing electricity to people.

