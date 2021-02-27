Pralhad Joshi Meets Kin Of Slain RSS Worker In Kerala, Urges CM To Arrest 'real Culprits'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday reached the slain RSS worker's residence in Kerala to meet his family. The grieving family members shared details about their late son and his death with the minister.

The Union minister after meeting the kin of the RSS worker allegedly killed by SDPI workers said, "The real culprits have still not been arrested. I appeal to the Chief Minister of the state to speak to the eyewitnesses and arrest the main culprits immediately so that people get a message that the government does not support such violence. If this is not done, then it will be proved that the state government does not want to curb violence in the state."

Kerala BJP leader V. Muraleedharan, who had joined Joshi while meeting the family said, "Joined Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji in his visit to the home of Nandu R. Krishna who was brutally killed by an armed group with direct links to PFI. Under CM Pinarayi Vijayan's patronage, Jihadi extremists are getting a free-run & perpetrators are going scot-free."

RSS worker Nandu Krishna was allegedly murdered by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members after a scuffle broke out between the SDPI and RSS workers in Alappuzha, Kerala on Wednesday. Eight workers of the SDPI have been taken into custody in connection with the killing of the RSS worker, police said on Thursday.

What led to the RSS worker's murder?

In response to SDPI's rally, Kerala BJP led a counter-rally on Wednesday evening following which SDPI members reportedly provoked RSS workers at their residences. The SDPI, which had taken out another rally in counter to the BJP's, engaged in a verbal showdown with RSS workers at the Nagam Kulangara market. While locals claim that police were present at the spot to restrict RSS workers, the SDPI members reportedly returned armed with machetes from a vehicle. As per police sources, Nandu Krishna was hacked down by the SDPI members in one stroke - described by the cops as an IS-style execution.

Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the CCTV footage of the crime scene, which captures pre-murder clashes. The visuals in the CCTV footage show that the people involved were issuing threats such as "You will not be able to reach your home to meet your mother" while attacking the Kerala RSS worker Nandu Krishna.

The visuals accessed by Republic also show how the local Kerala Police, which was witnessing the clashes, acted as mute spectators of the incident. According to sources, the suspects (SDPI cadre) had created a ruckus on the day of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit following which they took out a rally on Wednesday morning in protest against the UP CM's speech. Yogi Adityanath flagged off BJP's Vijay Yatra from Kasargod on Sunday in the lead-up to elections in the state.

