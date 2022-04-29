Last Updated:

'21mn tonnes of stock available' | Pralhad Joshi Says No Coal Shortage In India; 'Govt Monitoring Situation On Hourly Basis'

Amid the concerns over coal shortage in India, Prahlad Joshi mentioned that the country has 21-22 million tonnes of coal stock on average in power plants.

PRALHAD JOSHI

Image: PTI


Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi asserted that there is no shortage of coal in the country. Amid the concerns over coal shortage in India as temperatures soar across the country demanding higher power supply, Prahlad Joshi mentioned that the country has 21-22 million tonnes of coal on average in thermal power plants. The Union Minister told Republic TV, "Demand for power has increased because the economy is gearing up in the country".

Denying rumour of coal shortage in India, Prahlad Joshi said, "We have 21-22 million tonnes of coal on average in thermal power plant. There is no shortage of coal in the country, 10 days stock of coal is there in power plants".

"We restore stock on a day-to-day basis", he added. 

Earlier in the day, Pralhad Joshi had held a review meeting with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Central Coalfields Limited and other senior officials and discussed further increasing coal production and offtake from the CCL.

On April 27, Joshi told ANI,  "As of 25 April, 21.55 mn tonnes of coal stock is available with thermal power plants - almost 9-9.5 days of stock available with thermal power plants. This stock is replenished on a day-to-day basis. With Coal India together, we have around 72.5 mn tonnes in stock".

He further stressed that there is no need to panic as the government is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis, hourly basis. He assured that the government will supply the required coal to the country

India's power demand reached an all-time high

On April 26, the power demand of India reached an all-time high of 201.066 GW even as at least 86 power plants had critically low stock, limiting electricity generation across the country.

In a statement, the power ministry said:

The ministry further mentioned that in May-June, the demand is likely to hover between 215 GW and 220 GW.

Jharkhand power crisis

The daily life and business of the locals halted in Jharkhand’s Ranchi as they suffered continuous hours of a power outage for the past several days. 

On Thursday the Delhi Government wrote a letter to the Central Government expressing its concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and further urged the Centre to ensure adequate coal supply.

(Image: PTI)

