Pramod Sawant To Take Oath As Goa CM On March 28; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Ceremony

Ending the suspense over the name for the top post, on Monday, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) announced that Dr. Pramod Sawant will continue as the Chief Minister of Goa, and be sworn in on March 28 at 11 a.m.

This will be the third straight term of the BJP in Goa and the second term for Pramod Sawant.

After the much-awaited legislature party meeting, Union Minister and BJP's central observer for Goa, Narendra Singh Tomar, said, "Vishwajit Rane had proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the leader of the legislative party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the leader. He will be the leader of the legislative party for the next five years."

After the legislative party meeting, Pramod Sawant met Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to formally stake a claim to form the government.

Moreover, three Independent MLAs and two MGP MLAs have submitted their letter of support to the Governor. BJP supported by Independent MLAs and MGP, staked claim to form the new govt in Goa.

Sources within BJP informed that the party is likely to include Vishwajit Rane, Babush Monserrate, Ravi Naik, Shubhash Shirodkar, Govind Gaude, Nilesh Cabral, Mauvin Godinho, Rohan Khaunte and Aleixo Lourenco in their cabinet.

Pramod Sawant to return as Goa CM

The grand Swearing-in to be organised in Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, with around 5000-6000 crowd expected to attend.

Speaking to the media, Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other senior leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for the next five years. I am glad that the people of Goa have accepted me. I will do everything possible to work for the development of the state," CM-designate Pramod Sawant told reporters.

Sources informed that the main reason behind Pramod Sawant continuing in his post is BJP’s victory margin in the recently concluded Goa elections. Under Sawant’s leadership, the party managed to win 20 seats out of 40 Assembly seats. The absolute majority is 21 seats, but BJP lost its seat in the St Andre constituency with a less margin of 77 votes.

Moreover, Pramod Sawant’s name for the top post was ratified by Goa BJP in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Goa saw a race between Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane, who had been projecting himself as a frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post.

The buzz that Vishwajit Rane is the BJP high command's choice for the post got stronger as Rane called on the Governor last week. However, he dismissed the reports, calling it a "courtesy visit".

On the other hand, Pramod Sawant retained the Sanquelim constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by only over 650 votes, in what was a tight race.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

