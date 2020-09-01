Pranab Mukherjee No More: US Condoles His Demise, Says He Will Be 'forever Remembered'

As former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, at the age of 84, the United States of America has paid tribute to the leader. The US Department of State has extended heartfelt condolences and said that the country stands with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader. It has said that Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus

Pranab Mukherjee's deteriorating health

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

He leaves behind a rich legacy with his stint as India's finance, commerce, defence minister, India's President and veteran Congress leader. Known to be close to late former PM Indira Gandhi, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha first in 1969 and then subsequently in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. While he was a thorough Congressman serving in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 23 years, his multiple stints as Finance minister ushered several major economic reforms boosting the Indian economy.

