Pranab Mukherjee's Son & Daughter Lock Horns On Twitter Over Publication Of His Memoir

On Tuesday, late former President Pranab Mukherjee's son and daughter sparred on Twitter over the publication of his memoir scheduled to release in January 2021. Titled 'The Presidential Years', the 4th volume of Mukherjee's memoirs reportedly contains some critical observations about the Congress party. Initially, former Lok Sabha MP Abhijit Mukherjee called for the publication of the memoir to be stopped, taking umbrage at the "motivated excerpts" floated around in the public domain.

Mentioning that he wants to go through the contents of the book in his capacity as Mukherjee's son, he requested Rupa Publications to not publish it without his "written consent". However, the late Union Minister's daughter Sharmistha openly countered her brother asking him to not create "unnecessary hurdles" in the publication of the memoir. Maintaining that the former President had completed the manuscript before he felt sick, she contended that stopping its publication would be the "greatest disservice" to the former. Moreover, Sharmistha Mukherjee also suggested that her brother was raising objections for "cheap publicity".

Read: Over 100-year-old Durga At Pranab Mukherjee's Ancestral House

Here is the Twitter exchange between Mukherjee's son & daughter

Read: 'Won't Comment On Pranab Mukherjee's Book Before Reading In Full': Congress Leaders

As per the purported excerpts of Pranab Mukherjee's book, he highlighted that some Congress members were of the opinion that the party might not have lost the 2014 Lok Sabha polls if he was made the PM in 2004. The senior Congress leader also reportedly alleged that the party's leadership "lost focus" after he was elected as the President of India in 2012. Taking a dig at the UPA government, Mukherjee contended that Dr. Manmohan Singh was pre-occupied with saving the government, resulting in governance taking a backseat.

Alleged excerpts of the memoir read, "Some members of the Congress have theorised that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don't subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party's leadership lost political focus after my elevation as President. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr. Manmohan Singh's prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs."

An illustrious career

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental in Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

As a Minister from 2004-2012, he spearheaded critical decisions of the Congress-led UPA government on numerous issues such as administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, food security, and setting up of UIDAI. Playing a crucial role in the formation of the Regional Rural Banks, EXIM Bank, and NABARD, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. From 2012-2017, he served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. In 2019, Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10, 2020, and operated on for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Later, he developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction. He passed away on August 31.

Read: PM Modi Mourns Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Calls Him A 'scholar Par Excellence'