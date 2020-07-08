Prasar Bharati Board Gets 5 New Part-time Members; CEO Shekhar Shares List & Warm Welcome

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar on Wednesday welcomed all five new part-time members to the Board of the state broadcasting agency. The members include veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Tandon, music composer Salim Merchant and BJP's Shaina NC. Sharing the order issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Twitter, Shashi Shekhar welcomed all the newly appointed members of the board, on behalf of the company.

Warm welcome on behalf of the entire Prasar Bharati family to the newly appointed Part Time Members of the Board

The government is in the process of reconstituting the Prasar Bharati Board as certain positions have been lying vacant, including that of the Chairman. The board is the key body entrusted with taking all decisions related to the general superintendence, direction and management of the affairs of the public broadcaster.

Appointed members

The five part-time members appointed are -- Merchant (tenure up to November 22, 2021); Alok Agrawal (tenure up to November 21, 2023); Shaina NC (tenure up to November 21, 2023); Sanjay Gupta (tenure up to November 22, 2025); and Tandon (tenure up to November 22, 2025). Tandon, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's media adviser, was previously a member of the board. While Shaina NC is a BJP spokesperson, Sanjay Gupta is a newspaper editor and Alok Agarwal is a media professional.

On the recommendation of the selection committee, the President appointed them as part-time members in the Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of their assuming charge of the office. The terms and conditions of their appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of lndia) Act, 1990 and the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Salaries, Allowances and other Conditions of Service of Chairman, Whole-time Members and Parttime Members, Rules, 2000 as amended from time to time, the order said.

Shaina NC thanks PM Modi and Prakash Javadekar

BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC has been nominated to the board of Prasar Bharati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has 9 of its 13 positions vacant for the last few months. Taking to Twitter, she said that Prasar Bharati is the body at the heart of communication and broadcasting, adding she will perform the role with "utmost responsibility" She also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

