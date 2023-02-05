Prashant Kishor Hits Out At Nitish Kumar, Says 'JDU Decided To Break NDA Alliance In 2019'

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has once again taken potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stating that the latter wanted to quit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) post-2019 general elections but took a U-turn. He further stated that not only once but Kumar has cheated the people three times for the sake of power. In August 2022, JDU stepped out of the NDA alliance and tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake a claim in the state government,

Speaking at his Jan-swaraj padayatra at Bihar's Gopalganj, Kishor said "Nitish Kumar has cheated people three times. Firstly, when Narendra Modi won the general elections in 2019, he told me to let's wait for some more days because it feels as Modi wave is going on. Secondly, he told me to wait for more time citing the Modi effect. Third fraud was done in connection with the CAA-NRC as his party was against it but in parliament, he voted in the favour of Modi regime."

Asking a question to the people at the rally, "How many times should a fraud person like Nitish Kumar should be trusted"?

Notably, On October 2022, Kishor embarked on a 3,500-km foot march from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram of West Champaran in Bihar on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The padyatra will last 12-15 months and cover all 38 districts of the state. He informed that his Jan Suraj yatra aims at three goals which are-- identifying right people at the grassroots-level, bringing them on a democratic platform and creating a vision document for the State by incorporating views from experts in different fields