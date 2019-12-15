The Debate
Prashant Kishor Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Discusses CAB, NRC

General News

Senior JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday called on JD(U) President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence in Patna

Senior JD(U) leader and well-known poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday called on JD(U) President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence in Patna amidst reports of apparent differences between the two over the party’s recent support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Parliament. 

Emerging after a two-hour-long meeting at the CM’s residence, Kishor evaded questions on his resignation. “I met CM and put my views before the party national president and explained how the amended citizenship act and NRC together would be disastrous for the country. I stand by my statement. Now, a decision has to be taken by Nitish Kumar,” he said and added that he was not shaken by the demands and utterances of party leaders.

