Prashant Kishor Opposes Nitish Kumar Support For CAB

Janata Dal (United) Vice President Prashant Kishor has raised a voice of revolt against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the JDU's support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday. Kishor has expressed his disappointment over the Bill granting India citizenship to immigrants from neighbouring countries on the basis of religion. In a tweet ahead of the vote in Lok Sabha over the bill, Kishor slammed the JDU for toeing a line against secularism and Gandhian ideals. The lower house passed the CAB with 311 votes in favour while just 80 votes against.