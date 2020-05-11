Prashant Kishor Slams India's 'massive Testing Increase', Claims Ranks 17 Among G20

Slamming India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing rate, ex-JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor, on Monday, lashed out stating that India ranks 17 with 1213 tests per million among G20 nations. He also claimed that while India was claiming a massive increase in its testing capacity, the 7-day testing CDGR is now down to 6.3% from its peak in early April. India's current COVID-19 tally stands at 67152 and 2206 deaths.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally at 67,152; PM Modi talks exit strategy with CMs

Kishor slams India's testing

For all the talk of MASSIVE increase in #COVID19 testing in india, the FACT is



- at 1213 Test Per Million India is ranked 17th among the G20 Nations



- Rate of increase in testing continues to fall. The 7 Day testing CDGR is now down to 6.3% from the peak of 18% in early April. pic.twitter.com/aPkY0KI1Ki — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 11, 2020

Bihar CM to PM Modi: Extend lockdown, need Centre's help for more testing centers

Rise in India's testing

The ICMR has stated that currently, India has tested 1673688 samples ss of May 11. Moreover, India has steadily ramped up its testing capacity at 95,000 samples per day, at 332 government labs, and 121 private labs. To aid with India's testing requirement, ICMR has developed the first indigenous Human IgG ELISA kit to test for antibodies amid patients.

PM Modi assures to ramp up economic activities in states in 5th PM-CM COVID-19 meeting

Bihar's COVID concerns

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked PM Modi to extend lockdown till May 30. He has stated that with the heavy inrush of migrant labourers travelling via special 'Shramik' trains, Bihar will need a test centre in every district, in the 5th PM-CM video conference. He also shared the shortage of ventilators and asked the Centre to not allow any passenger trains to ply across the nation. Bihar has 696 cases with 6 deaths.

ICMR to conduct 'serosurvey' in select districts to track trend of COVID-19 infection

India's lockdown extended

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly.