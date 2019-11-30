Prashant Kishor To Now Work With MK Stalin's DMK: Sources

Poll strategist and JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor is in headlines yet again. Sources have informed that Kishor, after leading a successful campaign in Maharashtra for Shiv Sena, may work with MK Stalin's DMK. While there has been a vacuum in the political scene of Tamil Nadu after the demise of DMK chief Karunanidhi and AIADMK chief Jayalalitha, DMK has made a comeback in the Lok Sabha elections winning 38 seats. Recent comments by both Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan suggests that they may come together for the elections. On the other hand, some reports also suggest that Kishor is working with Haasan for the upcoming election. Amid various reports, the upcoming the election season in Tamil Nadu piques interest.

READ: Prashant Kishor real kingmaker of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong Alliance? Details here

Prashant Kishor in Maharashtra

While Kishor himself never confirmed that he is working with Shiv Sena, sources had informed that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena hired Janata Dal (United) leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor in order to claim the title of big brother in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly election. Prashant Kishor began the campaign strategy for Shiv Sena well before for the assembly elections. While the Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with BJP-led NDA during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Prashant Kishor aims to reestablish Shiv Sena, sources had said. Post-election scenario and Uddhav Thackeray as CM of Maharashtra proves Kishor's role in stitching an exemplary strategy.

READ: Prashant Kishor takes dig at Congress leadership's propensity to form govts without effort

Prashant Kishor in West Bengal

Prashant Kishor, who is the second number in the ruling JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor joined the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool bringing in a major twist. As JD(U) is officially a part of NDA alliance in Bihar and BJP forms the chief opposition to the ruling Trinamool in West Bengal, Kishor working for Mamata Banerjee only ensure a massive drama in upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Meanwhile, the JD(U) clarified that Kishor's team has nothing to do with JD(U) and that he is in the party, also that whatever his team does is his profession.

READ: NRC: JDU VP Prashant Kishor calls exclusion of 19 lakhs 'botched up'

Who is Prashant Kishor?

Kishor whose team was an election strategist for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh for the elections 2019, is known for his impressive strategy that leads parties to massive victories. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP won 151 seats in the state's 175 seats. In the past, Kishor was the chief strategist for Prime Minister Modi's election campaign in 2014, after which he started his own company called IPAC that engineered the poll campaign in Punjab for Captain Amarinder Singh. In 2015, Kishor worked for the JD(U) when the party was a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and led the grand alliance to their landslide victory in the assembly elections in Bihar. He has also worked for the Congress party in the assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, however, BJP won the election. Prashant Kishor first hit headlines after helping PM Modi win 2012 Gujarat assembly election and become chief minister for the third time beating anti-incumbency.

READ: Prashant Kishor responds to rumours of working for multiple parties, gets sarcastic