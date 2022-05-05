Poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee co-founder Prashant Kishor spoke to Republic Media Network hours after unveiling his political blueprint for his 'Mission Bihar'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Prashant Kishore shed light on the previous government's work in the state, declining Congress' offer and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's offer to join his party.

What changes will Bihar witness through Good Governance?

"In my opinion, good governance is an ideology. Bihar has been ruled by Lalu and Nitish Ji for 30 years and they have also done some good work. At the time of Lalu Ji, there has been talking of social justice and giving voice to those who were economically backward. Even under Nitish Ji's rule, he worked for development-- roads were made, and electricity supply. But the other aspect is that despite all this, today after 30 years, Bihar is the poorest state. Even today, on most parameters of development, Bihar is the lowest-ranked state in the country. It tells that Bihar cannot develop on the path that it has been following for 10-15 years,and it won't come in the category of leading states of the country," Prashant Kishor told Republic.

"From 2nd October, I will start a 3000 km padayatra from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran and will meet every person of Bihar whom it is necessary and will try to connect them with the concept of good governance. I will spend the next three-four years reaching out to people. The solution is good governance and collective contribution of the people of the Bihar," he added.

What went wrong with Congress?

"Nothing went wrong with Congress. It was their nobility that they called me and listened to me. There was a difference of opinion. Congress wanted me to be a part of their empowered action group. I declined this offer. There was no point in being a part of Congress' Empowered Action Group. I thought a group like this would not have the power to bring any major change. I could not have added anything to Congress,” Kishor added.

Did Nitish Kumar offer JDU National President Post?

"The last time I couldn't meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as I was busy somewhere, so I could not go. He is the Chief Minister of Bihar, whenever he will call me, I will meet him,' he said.

"On being asked about Nitish Kumar's 'JDU National President role' offer, he said "I met Nitish Ji in Delhi as he visited the National Capital for the first time after recovering from COVID-19. It was a courteous meeting. He didn't offer me any JDU President's post. Nitish Kumar is a big leader here, he does not need any Prashant Kishor. I'm currently busy with my good governance campaign in Bihar".

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)