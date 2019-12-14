Bihar Minister Slams Prashant Kishor For Opposing CAA, Terms His Statement Embarrassing

State minister Ashok Chaudhary on Friday took a jibe at JDU vice president Prashant Kishor for opposing the party on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that the poll strategist comments embarrass the party's leadership. Janata Dal (United) Vice President Prashant Kishor has raised a voice of revolt against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the JDU's support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday. Kishor has expressed his disappointment over the Bill granting India citizenship to immigrants from neighbouring countries on the basis of religion.

"Prashant Kishore's statement is embarrassing to JDU leadership. He is not a politician but an election strategist. We know that he is currently working for Mamata Banerjee. All this is being done keeping West Bengal in mind," he said.

In a tweet ahead of the vote in Lok Sabha over the bill, Kishor slammed the JDU for toeing a line against secularism and Gandhian ideals. The lower house passed the CAB with 311 votes in favour while just 80 votes against.

"The majority prevailed in Parliament. Now beyond the judiciary, the task of saving the soul of India is on 16 non-BJP CMs as it is the states who have to operationalise these acts. Three CMs (Punjab/Kerala/WB) have said no to CAB and NRC. Time for others to make their stand clear," he tweeted.

READ: JD(U) battle grows: Bihar min hits back at Prashant Kishor for criticising CM Nitish Kumar

READ: JDU rift over CAB explodes: Prashant Kishor reminds CM Nitish Kumar of 'victory of 2015'

Neeraj Kumar attacks Prashant Kishor

Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar attacked Prashant Kishor for his tweet on Nitish Kumar. Neeraj Kumar said that "None can question the secular credentials of Nitish Kumar. When the party has decided to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, it's a collective decision and not an individual decision. Prashant Kishor should express his views on the party forum. Regarding votes, I want to tell him that our vote percentage increased by 39% in 2019 in comparison to 2015 elections". Hinting at Prashant Kishor, when he was assisting JD(U) in the campaign, Neeraj Kumar said, "Our commitment to secularism is intact. About Prashant Kishor and why is he doing this, the party's senior leadership will take a call on that".

READ: CAB: Prashant Kishor digs in his heels, makes it clear he won't give up his stance

READ: Prashant Kishor opposes Nitish Kumar support for CAB

(With Inputs from ANI)