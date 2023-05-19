The Supreme Court gets two new judges as the Central government on May 18 cleared the appointment of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan. Both judges were sworn in as the top Court judges today. The swearing-in ceremony was live-streamed on the website of the Supreme Court of India.

The Collegium presided by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, took the decision to recommend the name and elevation of Justice Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan for appointment as judges of the top court. With their appointment, the Supreme Court will be back to its full strength of 34 judges. But who are Justice Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan and what has their legal career been like?

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra

Justice Mishra was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 13, 2021.

In its resolution, the Collegium noted that there is no representation of the High Court of Chhattisgarh in the present composition of the Supreme Court of India. He has served as a judge of the High Court for over 13 years and ranks at serial number 21 in the All-India Seniority List of judges of the High Courts, the resolution stated.

Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan

Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan on his appointment as a judge of the top Court would serve in that capacity until May 25, 2031 as he is the tenth name in the list of lawyers to be appointed to the Supreme Court directly from the Bar. After the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, Viswanathan will be in line to assume Chief Justice of India's office till his retirement on May 25, 2031.

He will also be the fourth such person to become the Chief Justice of India, following Justices SM Sikri, UU Lalit, and PS Narasimha. He completed the five-year integrated law degree from Coimbatore Law College, Bharathiyar University and enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1988. After practising before the Supreme Court for over two decades, he was designated as a senior advocate in 2009.

Viswanathan, a former Additional Solicitor General, has appeared in a wide range of cases on diverse subjects including Constitutional law, criminal law, commercial law, the law of Insolvency, and Arbitration. His stature as an eminent member of the Bar has been recognised by the Supreme Court in numerous cases where he was appointed to assist the court as amicus curiae.