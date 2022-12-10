Pratibha Singh-led MLAs Oppose Sukhu’s Candidature For CM, Raises Voice Amid CLP Meeting

After Congress finalised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s candidature for the post of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Republic TV learnt that the MLAs belonging to Pratibha Singh’s camp raised their voice against the Congress high command’s decision during the ongoing CLP meeting. The MLAs reportedly opposed the appointment of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister of the hill state by the party leadership.

Notably, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, ex-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and others were present in the meeting. It is speculated that the official announcement for the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate will be made soon after the meeting ends.

Meanwhile, some of the supporters of Pratibha Singh forcibly entered the state’s Vidhan Sabha, a restricted area, with her cavalcade as their anger over Congress' decision intensified, reported sources.

Congress adamant amid chaos

While the supporters of Pratibha Singh are staging protests and demanding the party to reconsider its decision, sources revealed that the leadership is likely to continue with its choice and will name Mukesh Agnihotri, who was another contender for the chief ministerial post, as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

It has also been reported that the party will happily give Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh a ministerial post in the Cabinet. However, this decision by the grand old party’s leadership is unlikely to satisfy the Singh family, who were hoping to be named as the Chief Minister of the state in view of the former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s legacy.

Congress Picks Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

In a massive development in the ongoing political tussle in Himachal Congress, the party on Saturday finalised the name of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its Chief Minister pick for the state. He is likely to be nominated at the CLP meeting. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 11.

Ironically, Sukhu's name was finalised after he stated that he is not in the race for Chief Minister’s chair and has never desired for a post. Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election.

“I was never in the race, neither yesterday nor today nor even in the future. I am a Congress worker and have always worked as a party worker. I have never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. The party gave me a lot and it's my duty to abide by their order,” Sukhu said.