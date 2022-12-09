In a big political scoop from Himachal Pradesh, Republic TV has learned that Congress' Pratibha Singh is out of the chief ministerial race. Congress, on Thursday, won the assembly elections by bagging 40 seats but the party is now in chaos and is yet to decide on who the next CM will be. Pratibha Singh, wife of late former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, was in the chief ministerial race along with Sukhwinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri.

#BREAKING on 'This Is Exclusive' | Big political scoop from Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Singh out of CM race. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/XXA8TgAgin — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

Sources confirm Pratibha Singh's exit from CM race

According to Republic TV's sources, negotiations are now underway to bring in Vikramaditya Singh, Pratibha's son, into the Himachal Pradesh chief ministerial race. However, the final call will be taken by Priyanka Vadra. This comes moments after Pratibha Singh's supporters raised slogans calling for her to become the next CM ahead of the party meeting on Friday.

Vikramaditya, who contested from Shimla rural constituency won with 35,269 votes defeating BJP's Ravi Kumar Mehta (21,409).

"We'll be holding a meeting in the evening and then deciding the name of the Chief Minister. There's no groupism and everybody is with us", Pratibha Singh told ANI. Earlier today, Pratibha Singh was part of a marathon meeting, following which she left the office and returned with her son.

Republic TV has learned that she held another meeting with Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Bhupesh Baghel with Vikramaditya by her side. One of the Congress members, who was in the meeting, anonymously confirmed that Pratibha Singh withdrew her name from the race and is now batting for Vikramaditya.

The mother-son duo is pressing to relay Virbhadra Singh's legacy to the party's high command. However, Priyanka Vadra might be at crossroads as another candidate, Sukhwinder Sukhu, is demanding his appointment as the new CM.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla had earlier said that no voting will take place to choose the new CM and the decision will rest entirely with the party's high command.

Speaking to Republic TV, Vikramaditya Singh said, "I would definitely want my name to be put forward, but the decision depends upon the party High Command and the decision of the party MLAs. It is a fact that the name of ex-Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh played a very important role in the elections. The 'Virbhadra Singh factor' helped Congress a lot in this election." However, in another conversation with Republic TV, he said "it's not in his DNA to run after a position."