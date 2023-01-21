Praveen Nettaru Murder: 20 PFI Members Chargesheeted For Carrying Out 'target' Killing

National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet against 20 members of PFI, a banned outfit, in the murder of BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada dist with the intention to strike terror in the society & create fear among the people.

Notably of the 20 chargesheeted PFI members, six are absconding and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest in the case, said NIA

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet in a special court in Bengaluru under sections 120B, 153A, 302, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 25(1)(a) of Arms Act.

‘Target a prominent community leader’

In furtherance of conspiracy meetings by PFI members and leaders held at Bengaluru city, Sullia Town, and Bellare village, the head of District Service Team Mustafa Paichar was instructed to recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community

As per instructions, 4 persons were recced & identified among them. Praveen Nettaru was assaulted and killed on July 26 last year in full public view with lethal weapons to create terror among the people and especially among members of a particular community.

Create terror and communal hatred: PFI’s agenda

Mahd Shiyab, A Basheer, Riyaz, M Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohd Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Noufal M, Ismail K, K Iqbal, Shaheed M, Mahd Shafeek G, Ummar Farook M R, Abdul Kabeer CA, Muhd I Sha, Sainul Abid Y, Sheikh Hussain, Zakiar A, N Abdul Haris, Thufail MH have been chargesheeted.

Among the accused, Mustafa Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Ummar Farook MR and Thufail MH are currently absconding and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest.

According to Investigations, PFI’s agenda was to create terror, communal hatred & unrest in society. They formed secret teams, 'Service Teams' or 'Killer Squads' to carry out killings of their ‘perceived enemies’ & targets. They were given training on arms, attack, and surveillance techniques in order to identify, list out, and mount surveillance on individuals and leaders belonging to certain communities and groups.