'Pray For His Recovery': Odisha CM condemns Shooting Attack On Naba Das, Orders Probe

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condemned Sunday's attack on state's Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district. The CM said that the Crime Branch has been directed to take up the probe.

"I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack. I strongly condemn this and pray for his early recovery. Crime Branch is directed to take up the investigation. Senior officers of the Crime Branch are asked to go to the spot," Patnaik said.

The incident was reported in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when Das was on his way to attend a programme. "Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries. The minister was then rushed to a hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

Local people nabbed the accused ASI and was handed over to the police.

Odisha Health Minister was initially taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, according to Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi. He was later arrangements were made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for "better treatment".

In video footage accessed by Republic, Das is seen bleeding with people are trying to lift the injured minister and place him on the front seat of a car.

Tension prevailed in the city in the wake of the happening, with supporters of Das questioning "security lapses".