Prayagraj Magh Mela: Gaumutra Eye Drops, Cow Dung On Sale At The Fair

The Magh Mela, which is one of the greatest annual religious affairs for Hindus held in Allahabad is a crowd magnet this year because of the products made of cow urine and dung sold at the fair. From soaps and toothpaste to eye drops and pain-relieving oil, a number of commodities manufactured by a gaushala in Bithoor, Kanpur, are on sale at the ongoing Mela in Prayagraj. According to reports, among the list of the products the best-sellers are medicines for indigestion, arthritis, cataract and lung infection.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Abhishek Bajpai, manager of the VHP-run cow shelter said that this is the first time that these products were on sale at the Magh Mela. He further added that the products range from organic fertilisers and home cleaners to eye drops and painkillers. He also said that people who believe in the medicinal properties of cow products are visiting the stall in large numbers.

READ: From Cow Urine & Dung To Special Yagna: Bizarre 'cures' Being Touted For Coronavirus

The products which had debuted in the market during the 2013 and 2019 Kumbh Melas are also available at all the RSS/VHP camps across the country. Bajpai further is in the process of registering the product line up with online shopping sites as well. He further also explained the organic value of each product.

He reportedly said that the eye care products can help improve vision and the cow dung can be used for making soap, face packs and incense sticks. According to reports, volunteers of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu frontal organisations have also been promoting products that have cow urine as a key ingredient across the country.

READ: Tigers Must Be Punished For Eating Cows Like Humans: Goa MLA

Magh Mela

The Magh Mela, every year, commences on the day of Makkar Sankranti and the Mela is actually considered to be a smaller version of Kumbh Mela. The grand fair is organised every year on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj where devotees stay for a few days while following celibacy and the period is known as 'Kalpvas'. The Uttar Pradesh government also makes special arrangements for the devotees during this time and a greater number of buses ply to let the pilgrims have their journey in peace and without any inconvenience. According to reports, a township of tents specially come up on the banks of the Sangam to provide shelter to the visiting millions who turn up from all over the country and an adequate medical and security arrangements are also made to avoid any untoward incidents.

READ: Gateway Protest: 17 Including Senior Lawyer Arrested

READ: Kerala Health Ministers Reveals Details On State's Preparations To Tackle Coronavirus