Prayagraj: RPF Officer Rescues Passenger From Getting Crushed Under Moving Train

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took the pride of sharing a video on Twitter where the RPF employee saves passenger Prayagraj from getting crushed under the moving train at Swami Madhopur Station on April 2nd. He appreciates the security personnel's quick move of rescuing the old man from getting crushed under the speeding train. He further adds the importance of not rushing or boarding the train in transition.

Railway minister's token of appreciation

Piyush Goyal tweets that the RPF employee saves passenger Prayagraj, an old man from falling down the moving train and appreciates the officer's presence of mind and his swift move towards the rescue in Hindi. He further highlights that how carelessness of one can lead to unfortunate incidents, risking their lives to the core. The haste in passengers to board the moving or speeding train and jumping from it on the platforms link to unwanted mishappenings and sometimes death. Cases of passengers boarding and jumping from the speeding train have been observed in many states including Goa, Mumbai, Delhi etc. RPF personnel always risk their own lives to save that of others. Piyush Goyal has been uploading videos of RPF officers saving passengers in different states and cities, remarking their responsible moves and presence of mind.

Public flooding media with Laud

''We are proud of our RPF officers who are discharging their duties with full service", said the Railway Minister. The RPF employee becomes the light of the dark, bagging 40,000 likes and comments on the shared post of the viral video. People are flooding Twitter and youtube with lots of applauds for the officer and his brave deed. Some users mentioned that similar technology to be used by the Indian Railways for metros and maintain a system on metro stations as well. Train accidents and carelessness of passengers are increasing each day by 10 per cent but most of the unfortunate incidents do not take place due to the presence of these RPF officers. RPF officers have saved many people from slipping into the gaps between the train and the tracks. People on media acknowledged the importance of maintaining a system while boarding the trains. The viral video sends out a message to the public to not rush on the platforms. People have urged the government to facilitate the RPF employee. "Good one railway Protection officer", "he should be rewarded', "good presence of mind by the RPF officer", says the tweets.