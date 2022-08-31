Prayagraj: Video Shows Men Consuming Hookah, Non-veg Food In Ganga River; Probe Launched

Shailesh Pandey, SSP of Prayagraj, has assured of strict action against men who were seen consuming hookah and non-vegetarian food on a boat in the river Ganga. Recently, a video went viral showing a few men cooking, what seemed like chicken and smoking hookah, on the boat. Speaking to the media about the incident, the Prayagraj SSP said that a probe has been launched to ascertain the identity of those on the boat and action would be taken against them under relevant sections.

UP | Video being examined, & the man being identified. After that action will be taken against him under relevant sections: Shailesh Pandey, SSP Prayagraj on viral video of a man using a hookah&consuming non-veg food on a boat in river Ganga



According to ANI, the boat was seen near the Nagvasuki Mandir in Prayagraj's Daraganj, which is considered an important pilgrimage centre. Soon after the video went viral on social media, several netizens called for stringent action against the offenders.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prayagraj Police, in a Twitter post, updated about the incident and revealed that they have booked two identified and six unidentified individuals in the case and will soon arrest all of them.

Fuming over the viral video, netizens call for strict action

Several netizens were outraged over the video and called for strict action against those involved. One of them questioned the status of law and order in the state while some asked the UP Police to arrest the individuals while tagging UP CM Yogi Adityanath. While many objected to such actions at a religious site, others defended them saying consuming non-veg food is not against the law.