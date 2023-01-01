Prayer Meet Held In Memory Of PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi In Gujarat's Vadnagar

A prayer meeting was organised in the memory of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Sunday, January 1. The prayer meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. at the PM's birthplace, Vadnagar, according to sources.

Heeraben was survived by five sons — PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai — and a daughter, Vasantiben.

The “besnu” or prayer meet for Hiraben Damodardas Modi will be held at Vadnagar in Mehsana district on January 1 between 9 AM and noon, as per a statement issued by her family members in a Gujarati newspaper on Saturday, December 31.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday, December 30 at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday, December 28 after her health deteriorated.

Heeraben Modi's last rites

The Prime Minister performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to Ahmedabad early morning. PM Modi was seen touching his mother’s feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heeraba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and shouldered her bier, walking barefoot as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

After her death, the Prime Minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end.

“I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values."

“When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. ‘Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi’ (work using your brain and live life with purity),” he tweeted.