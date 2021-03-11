Prayer Meet Organised For WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Speedy Recovery At SSKM Hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains hospitalised due to 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder, as revealed by her doctor and in a video the TMC released of her from her bed. After CM Mamata was allegedly attacked during her campaign in Nandigram, people were seen wishing for her speedy recovery. Prayers were offered by her supporters for her health inside the Mazar(shrine) at SSKM Hospital. A man got emotional during the prayer meet and said 'we all are with her'.

"We have done prayers for Didi (Mamata Banerjee), she met with an accident and we wish she remains healthy. Today she is fighting on every step for the upcoming elections, we pray that she gets success. We are always with her. Under her governance, she has empowered the PG Hospital, and anyone can receive supreme medical treatment here. Didi's great deeds are all over us," he said. READ | WB Governor enquires about Mamata Banerjee's health, seeks update from officials

Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised

CM Mamata Banerjee remained hospitalised after suffering 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder, hours after being allegedly attacked by unknown persons during her election campaign Nandigram on Wednesday night, doctors said. Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack, for the next 48 hours, he said.

'Get Ready': Abhishek Banerjee Tweets

The CM's nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has also shared CM Mamata's photo on Twitter, where she can be seen resting on the hospital bed with a plaster on her left leg. Tagging West Bengal BJP in his post, Abhishek wrote, "Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd."

.@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd.



Mamata Banerjee Sustains Injury in Nandigram

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, CM Mamata claimed that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury, the TMC supremo was seen rushing towards her convoy. She has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was campaigning, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked.