Pre-Holi Celebrations Across India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Locals celebrate Holi in Mahisadal of East Medinipur.
Devotees celebrated Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, earlier today.
Devotees celebrate the festival of colours by smearing colours on each other
Children delve in the joy of playing with colours with the loved ones
People celebrate Holi festival with ashes and 'gulal' at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi
'Laddu Mar Holi' celebrated at Barsana's Shri Radha Rani Temple