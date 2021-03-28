Last Updated:

Pre-Holi Celebrations Across India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The festival of Holi is believed to be a unifier of hearts. On Sunday, people celebrated the festival of colour across states

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Holi celebrations
1/6
ANI

Locals celebrate Holi in Mahisadal of East Medinipur. 

Holi celebrations
2/6
ANI

Devotees celebrated Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, earlier today.

Holi celebrations
3/6
ANI

Devotees celebrate the festival of colours by smearing colours on each other

Holi celebrations
4/6
ANI

Children delve in the joy of playing with colours with the loved ones

Holi celebrations
5/6
ANI

People celebrate Holi festival with ashes and 'gulal' at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi

Holi celebrations
6/6
ANI

'Laddu Mar Holi' celebrated at Barsana's Shri Radha Rani Temple

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
ITBP, CAPF, and Uttarakhand Police personnel take a pledge to conduct a safe 'Mahakumbh'

ITBP, CAPF, and Uttarakhand Police personnel take a pledge to conduct a safe 'Mahakumbh'
On Assam Rifles' 186th Raising Day, Kiren Rijiju greets India's oldest paramilitary force

On Assam Rifles' 186th Raising Day, Kiren Rijiju greets India's oldest paramilitary force